Chairs Of Foreign Affairs Committee From Turkic State Parliaments Scheduled To Visit Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The participants of the First Meeting of the Foreign AffairsCommittee Chairs of the Parliaments of the Turkic States, who arevisiting Baku, will visit Garabagh on April 26, Azernews reports.
They will get acquainted with the destruction caused by theArmenians in Garabagh during the occupation and the restoration andreconstruction work.
