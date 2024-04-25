UK authorities arrest another individual after migrant deaths in channel crossing off France

(MENAFN) UK police announced Thursday that they had apprehended another individual following the tragic deaths of five migrants, including a child, earlier this week while attempting to cross the Channel from France.



The National Crime Agency (NCA) revealed that an 18-year-old from Sudan was taken into custody late Wednesday on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and unlawfully entering the UK.



This arrest was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into the small boat crossing incident that resulted in the fatalities of five individuals on a French beach on Tuesday.



In addition to the latest arrest, the NCA had previously detained two Sudanese nationals aged 19 and 22, as well as a 22-year-old South Sudanese national, on suspicion of similar charges on Tuesday and Wednesday.



The 19-year-old detainee has since been released without charge and is now under the purview of immigration authorities, according to the NCA.



The most recent arrest occurred in Manston, Kent, located in southeast England, where the suspect was taken into custody for further interrogation.



The tragic incident unfolded in the early hours of Tuesday when three men, a woman, and a seven-year-old girl lost their lives in the waters near the northern French town of Wimereux. They were among several individuals aboard a crowded boat that set off before dawn but experienced engine failure just a few hundred meters from the shore.

