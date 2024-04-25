Poll shows Russians concerned about losing jobs to AI

(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by VTB bank sheds light on Russians' growing concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on their employment prospects. The findings indicate that a significant portion of the population believes that AI will play a pivotal role in the future, with 39 percent expressing fears that their jobs could be replaced by this advancing technology.



Published poll results reveal widespread apprehension across various industries, with 55 percent of respondents in banking and finance, 45 percent in IT, and 44 percent in trade and catering expressing concerns about the potential displacement of their roles by AI. Similarly, workers in transportation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, and construction sectors also share anxieties about job automation.



Moreover, the survey highlights broader societal apprehensions about the unchecked proliferation of AI, with 58 percent of respondents expressing concerns about the technology potentially spiraling out of control. Despite these reservations, a majority (67 percent) acknowledges the indispensable role of innovative technology in driving industrial progress.

Interestingly, the survey delves into individuals' willingness to embrace AI in personal decision-

making processes. While 10 percent of respondents are open to entrusting the management of their personal finances to AI, only 8 percent are willing to rely on machines for matters concerning their lives and health.



Maksim Konovalikin, Head of the Data Analysis Department at VTB, emphasizes the inevitability of AI's dominance in various service sectors. However, he underscores the irreplaceable value of human intelligence, suggesting that while AI technologies may augment and optimize processes, they cannot fully supplant human intellect.



The survey findings echo broader concerns raised by international organizations such as the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which has warned of the potential job disruptions posed by the AI "revolution." While the immediate impact may be limited, the long-term implications for the labor market remain a subject of considerable debate and scrutiny.

