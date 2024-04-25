Galaxy Macau's Sakura Cultural Festival Kicked Off In Splendor

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Today, Galaxy Macau's Sakura Cultural Festival dazzled at the East Square, inviting both locals and tourists in Macau to visit and experience a wide array of Japanese cuisine and cultural activities from now until May 5.

Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office; Mr. Nishiumi Shigehiro, Deputy Consul-General, Consulate-General of Japan, and Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer, Macau, of Galaxy Entertainment Group, and other officiating guests attended the opening ceremony of Galaxy Macau's Sakura Cultural Festival.

A performance crew specially invited from Japan will delight guests at the Sakura Cultural Festival with captivating traditional Japanese taiko drum performances.

At the opening ceremony, the chef team of Kyo Watami showcased a live cutting of an 80-kilogram bluefin tuna directly imported from Nagasaki, Japan, for the guests.

The themed decoration and atmosphere at the Sakura Cultural Festival instantly transport guests to a spring day in Japan, offering many photo spots to capture the memories of cherry blossoms.

A centerpiece attraction at the Sakura Cultural Festival is the sake vending machine, offering over 50 varieties of Japanese sake.

Over the Sakura Cultural Festival, guests can enjoy Japanese yukata experience by presenting spending receipts in designated amount.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 April 2024 -Galaxy Macau, the world-class luxury integrated resort renowned for delivering the 'Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World', launched its Sakura Cultural Festival today. From now until May 5, the East Square of Galaxy Macau transforms into a captivating world filled with Japanese charm. Dozens of exhibitors from various regions of Japan, alongside local businesses, will offer an array of Japanese cuisine and beverages, Japan-themed booth games, traditional Japanese cultural performances and workshops, and other thrilling Japanese experiences for both locals and tourists alike.Guests including Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office; Mr. Nishiumi Shigehiro, Deputy Consul-General, Consulate-General of Japan, and Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer, Macau, of Galaxy Entertainment Group, and other officiating guests graced the opening ceremony of Galaxy Macau's Sakura Cultural Festival. They were among the first to partake in the festivities and immerse themselves in the ambiance of Japanese culture. Mr. Kevin Kelley remarked in his speech: 'Galaxy Macau will continue to support the SAR government in promoting the diversified development of Macau's tourism industry through events like the Sakura Cultural Festival. We will introduce more colorful international cultural experiences to showcase Macau's rich and diverse tourism elements, thereby enhancing Macau's profound connotation as the 'World Center of Tourism and Leisure'. Galaxy Macau will also continue to focus on and support the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, providing them with an invaluable platform to showcase their brand and products.'In addition to the exciting activities at the East Square, an exclusive four-hands Kaiseki, led by Tadashi Sawauchi, the Global Grand Chef of the Hotel Okura Group, and Morihiro Takeda, Executive Chef of Yamazato, Macau, will be presented at Yamazato for one night only on April 25. Meanwhile, a series of restaurants under Galaxy Macau, such as Nagomi, Kyo Watami, Butao Ramen, Yoshimori Teppanyaki, and CHA BEI, will introduce authentic Japanese set menus and delicacies, allowing guests to instantly immerse themselves in the pink cherry blossom season of Japan. Guests consuming the designated menus or spending MOP500 or more at the mentioned restaurants, as well as Chi Sasa Japanese Cuisine and Ufufu Cafe, are eligible to enjoy a 15-min yukata experience, or partake in one of the immersive Japanese workshops and interactive games, or participate in a lucky draw.For more information, please visit the official website of Galaxy Macau at or follow the official social media platforms.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau--br- style='margin-right: 7px;vertical-align: middle;display: inline-block !important;width: 24px' src='https://release.media-outreach.com/Release/templates/images/socialMedia/generic_link.png' width='24' height='24' data-no-lazy='1'>

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the 'Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World'. Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau and Broadway Hotel. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena the largest indoor arena in Macau.

