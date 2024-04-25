WBPS, Flyability SA Partner To Support Digitisation In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: West Bay Petroleum Co. WLL (WBPS), a subsidiary of Mohamed Bin Hamad Holding Company (MBHHC), has established distribution Agreement with Flyability SA making the WBPS Co. the Authorised Distributor for Flyability Products in Qatar.

“The addition of a globally recognised company such as Flyability SA in our range of partners is something that we are very proud of. Additionally, the feedback that we have had from the market in the past 7 months has been outstanding. This gives us the confidence that not only is Flyability SA the partner of choice for Confined Space Drone Technology but also that the Elios 3 Drone is superior. The Partnership is something that we believe helps us meet our Holding Company's contributions towards Qatar Vision 2030 in terms of supporting the digitization efforts of the State of Qatar across multiple industries. We will also be showcasing this technology in the upcoming Conteq Expo 2024.”, Sheikh Jassim Bin Mohammed Al-Thani, Vice-Chairman for MBHHC said.

“Qatar is a regional leader in technology and innovation, and we are glad to finally have a hub there with MBHHC", said Fabio Fata, Sales Manager at Flyability.”

“Flyability is a perfect example of what Swiss excellence is all about: innovation, expertise, and international reach. This spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne - EPFL knows how to reinvent itself in order to remain at the cutting edge of its field of excellence. We are proud that Flyability is now one of the many Swiss companies contributing to the strong economic relations between Switzerland and the State of Qatar.” H E Florence Tinguely Mattli, Ambassador of Switzerland also added.