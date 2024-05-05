Turkey’s main stock index rises 0.28 percent on Friday’s open

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Turkish benchmark stock index commenced trading at 10,237.02 points, marking a rise of 0.28 percent or 28.37 points compared to its previous closing value. This positive start to the trading day follows a significant uptick observed in the BIST 100 index on Thursday, where it surged by 1.62 percent to reach an all-time high of 10,208.65 points. Notably, Thursday's trading session also saw a robust daily transaction volume amounting to 130 billion Turkish liras (USD4.01 billion), reflecting heightened investor activity and confidence in the market.



As of 10 a.m. (0700GMT) on Friday, the foreign exchange market displayed the following exchange rates: the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) rate was recorded at 32.4250, the EUR/TRY rate stood at 34.8180, and the GBP/TRY rate was at 40.6755. These exchange rate fluctuations provide insights into the dynamics of currency markets and the relative strength of the Turkish lira against major global currencies.



In the commodities market, the price of one ounce of gold was reported at USD2,298.90, reflecting ongoing fluctuations in the precious metals market. Meanwhile, the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD83.80, indicating stability in crude oil prices amid ongoing global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. These market indicators collectively contribute to the broader economic outlook and investment sentiments both domestically and internationally.

