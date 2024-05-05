Turkish BIST 100 opens slightly higher on Thursday’s session

(MENAFN) Thursday saw the Turkish benchmark stock index open at 10,097.39 points, marking a slight uptick of 0.51 percent or 51.64 points compared to the previous close. This modest increase followed a downturn on Tuesday, where the BIST 100 index dropped by 0.37 percent to 10,045.74 points, accompanied by a robust daily transaction volume of 109 billion Turkish liras (USD3.37 billion).



Wednesday witnessed a pause in trading activities on the stock exchange in observance of May 1 Labor Day, contributing to a one-day hiatus in transactions. This temporary closure allowed market participants to reflect on recent movements and prepare for potential shifts in sentiment upon resumption of trading.



In the foreign exchange market, the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate stood at 32.3730 as of 10:00 a.m. (0700GMT), with the EUR/TRY rate at 34.7365 and the GBP/TRY rate at 40.5850. These exchange rate dynamics underscore the intricate interplay between domestic and global economic factors shaping currency valuations.



Turning to commodities, the price of one ounce of gold was reported at USD2,313.60, while the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD83.85. These price levels reflect ongoing fluctuations in commodity markets, influenced by factors such as supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical tensions, and macroeconomic indicators.

