Avneet Kaur, Mohsin Raise The Heat For House Of Deepthi's 'Kilim Edit' Collection

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actors Avneet Kaur and Mohsin Khan graced the runway with all glitz and glamour on Day 3 of the ongoing Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024.

The 'Tiku Weds Sheru' actress turned the showstopper for 'House of Deepthi' at the fashion show, which presented their 'Kilim Edit' collection in the show.

From vibrant hues to intricate patterns, Kilim Edit celebrates diversity and individuality.

Inspired by ancient Turkish art, the collection offered bold geometrics to the subtle motifs for every discerning taste.

Avneet was dressed in a black bralette blouse with frill sleeves, paired with a matching shimmery lehenga with a red block design on it.

She went all-natural for the makeup -- nude glossy lips, smokey eyes, and slightly contoured cheeks.

Her hair was tied in a bun, as she completed her look with red statement earrings.

Talking about her ensemble, Avneet said: "These frill sleeves give a little dramatic feel to the outfit. I am so glad to wear this brand and for this collaboration. This was my first walk, so it was all the more special for me."

Mohsin looked dapper in a white mandarin collar shirt, paired with a shiny black Nehru jacket and matching pants.

On the work front, Avneet has 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage' in her kitty, while Mohsin last featured in the web series 'Jab Mila Tu'.