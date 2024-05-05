Turkey’s benchmark index sees 1.62 percent increase on Thursday’s session end

(MENAFN) Turkey’s benchmark stock index witnessed a significant surge on Thursday, climbing by 1.62 percent to reach an unprecedented high of 10,208.65 points. This notable uptick in Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index marked a gain of 162.91 points from the previous session's close of 10,045.74 points. Notably, trading activity was halted on Wednesday in observance of the May 1 Labor Day holiday, leading to a one-day pause in transactions.



By the close of trading, the total market value of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 8.7 trillion liras (USD270.7 billion), with a daily trading volume amounting to 64 billion liras (USD1.96 billion). Throughout the trading day, the index fluctuated, hitting a low of 10,097.39 points and reaching a peak of 10,208.79 points, underscoring the dynamism and volatility in the market.



In the commodities market, the price of gold stood at USD2,314.05 per ounce, reflecting ongoing fluctuations in precious metal prices. Similarly, Brent crude oil traded at around USD83.41 per barrel as of 6:21 p.m. local time (1521GMT), indicating stability in oil prices amidst global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.



Regarding currency exchange rates, the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was reported at 32.3825, while the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 34.7148. Additionally, the British pound traded at 40.4537 liras, underscoring the intricacies of foreign exchange dynamics amidst evolving economic conditions and geopolitical developments.

