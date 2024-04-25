Kerala Poll Official Going For Election Duty Killed In Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 25 (IANS) A Kerala Government official on his way to poll duty, was knocked down by a speeding vehicle near Alappuzha.

On Thursday morning, 42-year-old Balu, who works in the Land Revenue department of the state government, was crossing the road at Kayamkulam, when he was knocked down by a car.

Balu was taken to the nearby hospital but he breathed his last. His body has been kept at the government hospital at Kayamkulam.

Kerala goes to the polls on Friday to elect 20 new Lok Sabha members and on Thursday morning all state government officials assigned for election duty had to reach their respective distribution centres to collect poll material. Balu was on his way, when the accident took place.