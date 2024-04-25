Solana Network Resolves Congestion Issues

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Solana faced multiple congestion issues, which led to a loss of interest among community members as 75% of non-vote transactions failed.

However, with the community's collective effort and weeks of dedicated work, SOL has successfully resolved the network congestion problem, bringing block time back to 2 seconds. This achievement and a significant reduction in transaction confirmation time represents a major milestone for the network, showcasing the power of community collaboration.

Solana's Resolution of Congestion Issues Has Increased Market Activity

Previously, Solana experienced a surge in network activity, leading to block times exceeding their usual two-second target. This caused delays, increased transaction costs, project delays, and investor frustration, highlighting the profound impact of congestion issues on the SOL ecosystem.

To address these problems, Anza, a developer behind one of SOL validator clients, first proposed a fix in the form of a new devnet version, v1.18.11. This update was deployed for Solana testnet validators to install and test, but it could have been more successful in resolving the congestion.

The development team then released another update, version 1.17.31, which included a new feature called Stake Weighted Quality of Service (SWQOS). This feature aimed to improve transaction processing specifically for staked validators.

While the exact cause of the congestion remains debated, with some suggesting it was a bug rather than a fundamental network issue, the implemented changes have been effective. Block times have returned to their normal two-second range, and transaction fees have decreased significantly.

With the network running smoothly again, Solana is well-positioned to continue its growth and adoption as the SOL price surges over 2%. The successful resolution of the congestion issues is a positive sign for the future of the Solana ecosystem.