Attention To Children's Literature In Afghanistan: Mo'tavva Kabir Writes Books For Kids

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Zahra Rashidi

Since children's literature is considered a priority in society, the lack of access to specialized children's books in Afghanistan has led Mo'tvva-e-Kabir, the author of“The Golden Finch,” to write a book specifically for the intellectual growth of Afghan children.

Mo'tavva completed her higher education and a master's degree in Persian-Dari literature. In addition to her writing career, she has experience working with media and currently works as a gender officer at the Afghanistan Journalists Safety Committee.

This author has been writing for years, but recently, she has written books in the field of children's literature that possess a distinct literary quality and focus on educational themes related to modern sciences and the use of technology.

Mo'tavva believes writing for children is more challenging than writing for adults because, as she puts it,“When we write for children, we must embody the feeling of childhood; otherwise, writing is impossible.”

Mo'tavva's stories for children are simple and compatible with children's understanding of the subject matter. Books like“The Golden Finch,”“The Sky in Wonderland,” and“Thomas Edison's Sky,” which have been published in the field of children's literature, have a scientific core with a child-friendly approach that has been well-received by children.

For her,“a sense of responsibility towards future generations” solidifies her determination to produce content in children's literature.

Mo'tavva, who herself has a master's degree in Persian literature, says,“I studied Persian literature, and by studying various literary aspects, we realized the literary vacuum for children. Unfortunately, attention has not been paid to children in this field, while children form the cornerstone of society. A tree only bears fruit when it has strong roots and is cared for at the right time.”

According to this writer, filling the literary gaps in children's literature in Afghanistan is a challenging task, yet she strives to contribute her share as a writer.

The stories that Mo'tavva writes for children have an imaginative aspect and are written with a thoughtful educational and storytelling approach:“Without intending direct teaching, I try to nurture children's thoughts and emotions because the aim of children's literature is not direct instruction as children are not subjects of command and prohibition.”

Mo'tavva defines the difference between children's literature and adult literature as follows:“The difference between these two literatures lies in the consequence of the subject. The writer is responsible for what they write for children, but the consequences affect the reader's shoulders in what we write for adults. However, children are in the stage of personality formation, so it is necessary to take responsibility for the written content.”

Previously, at a special event commemorating“International Mother Language Day” at the University of West London, the Parsi-language Assistance Association in London introduced Mo'tavva Kabir, a journalist, children's story writer, and former reporter for Khaama Press, and Javid Farhad, a poet, writer, and literary critic, as the two winners of the Qand-e- Parsi Prize (Persian Sugar Prize).

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram