Steel Wire Market Projected To Surge, Reaching USD 164.80 Billion By 2031 Due To Thriving Construction Industry

A recent report from SNS Insider highlights the impressive growth of the steel wire market . The market size, valued at USD 112.36 billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach a staggering USD 164.80 billion by 2031. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% over the forecast period (2024-2031).

The steel wire market is experiencing significant expansion worldwide, fueled by the surging demand for steel wires in various industries.

This growth trajectory is driven primarily by the flourishing construction sector, where steel wires play a pivotal role in ensuring the strength and stability of structures. The construction industry, with its ever-increasing infrastructure investments, is a major catalyst for the steel wire market's expansion. The demand for products like wire ropes and strands, essential components in construction and mining, is expected to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. Furthermore, the automotive industry relies heavily on steel wires for reinforcing tire beads, further boosting market growth.

Some of the Key Players Included are:



ArcelorMittal

Bekaert

JFE Steel Holding

Nippon Steel Co

Tianjin Huayuan Metal Wire Products Co. Ltd.

VAN MERKSTEIJN INTERNATIONAL

Tata Steel

Kobe Steel Limited

Insteel Industries

WireCo WorldGroup Inc. and other

Market Analysis

Technological advancements in various sectors have led to the creation of innovative steel wire alloys, opening new avenues for market expansion. Wire rope isolators, essential in military vehicles for their ability to withstand extreme conditions, are a prime example of this trend. The burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) industry, with its high reliance on wire harnesses, is another significant growth driver for the steel wire market.

By Material Type, the carbon steel segment dominated the steel wire market in 2023

This is a direct result of its outstanding characteristics like superior wear resistance, hardness, strength, and toughness. The versatility of carbon steel makes it an indispensable material in a range of applications, including cutting tools, springs, high-strength wires and dies. Particularly, low-carbon steel is favored for applications demanding greater ductility, like strength wires and wire rods.

By End-User, the construction segment is the reigning leader in terms of steel wire consumption.

This dominance stems from the extensive use of carbon steel wires, ropes, and wire rods to reinforce infrastructure and transport heavy construction equipment and building materials. The relentless expansion of the construction sectors, fueled by rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging markets, continuously propels the demand for steel wires within this segment.

By Form



Rope Non-Rope

By material



Carbon steel

Alloy steel Stainless steel

By End User



Automotive

Industrial

Energy

Agriculture

Construction Other

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains, including those in the steel industry. This disruption has led to raw material shortages and price volatility, posing challenges to the steel wire market. For example, the war has significantly impacted the availability and cost of critical raw materials used in steel wire production.

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest share of the steel wire market.

Asia Pacific is projected to maintain its dominant position in the steel wire market throughout the forecast period. This supremacy is fueled by several factors, including the concentration of major steel-producing nations like China, India, and Japan within the region. The rapidly expanding automotive industry is a significant driver of demand, as steel wires are critical components in automotive manufacturing. Moreover, a surge in construction projects, machinery applications, and the need for robust energy transfer infrastructure further bolsters the demand for steel wires in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, the presence of numerous tier-one tire manufacturers and the continuous growth in electricity consumption creates lucrative opportunities for the steel wire market in this region.

Recent Developments



July 2023: Kobe Steel's low-CO2 blast furnace steel product, Kobenable Steel, was selected for use in special steel wire rods for Japanese automobiles – a groundbreaking development.

November 2022: Kobe Steel acquired a 25% stake in the Thai company Millcon Steel, solidifying its position in the ASEAN special steel wire rod market. April 2022: ArcelorMittal acquired a controlling stake in Voestalpine's world-class Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) plant in Texas, strengthening its market presence.

Key Takeaways from the Steel Wire Market Study



The development of new steel alloys and the adoption of advanced manufacturing techniques are creating opportunities for higher-performance steel wire products.

There's a growing emphasis on reducing the environmental impact of the steel wire industry. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating recycled materials and exploring low-carbon production methods to align with sustainability goals. The relentless expansion of the global construction industry is the primary force behind the escalating demand for steel wires.

