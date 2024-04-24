Palestinian Delegation Visits Jordanian Field Hospital 'Gaza/78'

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian Field Hospital "Gaza/78", on Wednesday received a delegation from the Palestinian Military Medical Services.

The commander of the hospital said that His Majesty King Abdullah's "noble principles and steadfast positions continue to extend a helping hand to all those in need", the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The commander also emphasised that the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza has consistently been a medical institution that delivers exceptional medical services, standing as a“beacon of noble humanitarian work”.

The visiting delegates commended the Jordanian efforts, embodied by the King's significant contributions in supporting the people of the Gaza Strip.



The delegates also applauded the "distinguished" medical services provided by the hospital to patients. They also commended the Royal's generosity in assisting Gazans amidst the challenging conditions they face due to the ongoing Israeli war on the besieged strip.

Jordan operates two military field hospitals in Gaza. The first was established in northern Gaza in 2009, following the Hamas-Israel war in 2008. The second facility was inaugurated in November of the previous year in Khan Yunis, located in the southern part of the strip.