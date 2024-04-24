QYH Picks Tourist Lens Competition Winners

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Youth Hostels (QYH) has announced the winners of Tourist Lens Competition and on this occasion Abdullah Saeed, head of Public Relations and Communications said, "The participants in the 2nd edition of the Tourist Lens Competition achieved its desired goals by promoting domestic tourism and highlighting the tourist attractions in the country. The participation took place on three social media platforms, namely Instagram, X, and Tik Tok, through the collection of the most beautiful pictures of tourist attractions in Qatar. The competition included around a hundred participants on the three platforms. The most beautiful picture was chosen from each platform that received the most likes from the public. A prize of QR3,000 was allocated to each winner, and the winners were announced in the celebration of the International Day of Creativity and Innovation.

In conclusion, Abdullah Saeed said: "QYH aspires to advance young people in the field of tourism and in various ways of life, as tourism helps the individual in cultural, civilisational and intellectual exchange."

MENAFN24042024000067011011ID1108136187