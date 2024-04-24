Ehsan Organizes 7Th Research And Innovation Competition

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan), an affiliate of the Ministry of Social Development and Family's (MSDF) Qatar Social Work Foundation, organised the 7th Research And Innovation Competition 2024, raising social awareness on the issues and needs of the elderly.

The competition was organised in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) and Lusail University.

The university hosted the student research exhibition in the attendance of a lineup of officials from the MSDF and MoEHE, and Lusail University, along with senior guests.

The competition saw 138 male and female students from 37 secondary and high schools participate with a total of 46 research project submissions, supervised by 46 research supervisors, and eight arbitrators to evaluate the research projects. The winner's research projects will be announced on May 6.

The research projects focused on the elderly, the issues and challenges they face, their needs, ways to protect them, as well as ways to enhance attitudes towards them and activate their social role.

Commenting on the event, Acting Director of the Planning and Development Office at Ehsan, Al Anoud Mohammed al-Marri said the schools' eager and active participation in the competition is testimony to the awareness of the educational sector and the students' appreciation of the elderly.

Al-Marri added that Ehsan continues to organise this research competition given Qatar's great interest in research and its role in innovation and development, as well as stemming from the center's belief in empowering newer generations and students to find solutions for social phenomena and issues of the elderly.

It also hopes to forge an intergenerational connection and understanding.

