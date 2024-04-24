(MENAFN- Baystreet) ADENTRA, Power Nickel at 52-Week Highs on News

Reunion Gold at 52-Week High on NewsAlphamin, Aris, Aya Gold at 52-Week HighsDundee, Nevgold, Omni-Lite Hit 52-Week Highs on NewsIvanhoe at 52-Week High on News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, April 24, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Sintana, Tornado at 52-Week Highs on News Sintana Energy Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 95 cents Wednesday. Sintana has entered into a definitive agreement dated effective April 24 with Crown Energy (Pty) Ltd., a private Namibian company providing for the acquisition by the Company from Crown of up to 67% of the issued and outstanding shares of Giraffe Energy Investments.Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.70 Wednesday. Tornado achieved record sales, gross profit, EBITDAS and net income in 2023. Net income per share (diluted) of $0.053 increased by $0.034 (178.9%) compared to $0.019 in 2022. Net income of $7,342 increased by $4,887 (199.1%) in 2023 compared to $2,455 in 2022. This increase was principally due to increased revenue and the associated increased EBITDAS.ADENTRA Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $42.78 Wednesday. No news stories available today.AltaGas Ltd. (T) (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.16 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Ceres Global Ag Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.09 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $115.47 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.20 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Gamehost Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.34 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.73 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Highway 50 Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 25 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.HYTN Innovations Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 38 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Keyera Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $35.55 Wednesday. No news stories available today.NGEx Minerals Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.75 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Propel Holdings Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $22.95 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Primo Water Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $25.89 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Riley Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Source Energy Services Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.08 Wednesday. No news stories available today.SilverCrest Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.15 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Stack Capital Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.58 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Taiga Building Products Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.40 Wednesday. No news stories available today.The Western Investment Company of Canada (V) hit a new 52-week high of 52 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks