EBRD Appoints Communications Officer For Its Green Initiatives

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Public Relations Manager for the European Bank forReconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the Western Balkans andAzerbaijan Rezo Bitsadze has been appointed as the head ofcommunications for the EBRD's 'green' initiatives worldwide, Azernews reports, citing his post on socialmedia.

"I will remain in charge of the EBRD's external communicationsin Azerbaijan, as well as global coverage of the bank's 'green'activities. This appointment for the bank's 'green' effortsoccurred in 2024, which is very critical for Azerbaijan as itprepares for COP29," noted Bitsadze.

According to him, the EBRD is a leader in climate finance, andhalf of its business worldwide is already green.

Bitsadze emphasized the need to promote sustainable investments,support everything related to environmental protection, regulatory(financing) reform, and mobilize private financing.

To note, the EBRD actively finances infrastructure projects inAzerbaijan, and mutual cooperation has been successfully developingsince 1992.