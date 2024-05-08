2024 CCW Dubai conference to host exhibitors from 26 countries

(MENAFN) The 2024 Crisis and Emergency Communications Conference and Exhibition (2024 CCW) in Dubai, recognized as the premier global event for critical communications, is set to host exhibitors hailing from 26 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, North America, and Australia.



With a substantial turnout of over 130 exhibitors already confirmed for participation, this international assembly is poised to serve as a distinguished platform for showcasing the latest advancements in communication technologies, products, and services tailored specifically for crisis and emergency scenarios. In doing so, the event aims to significantly contribute to the advancement and fortification of the sector on a global scale.



Attendees of the 2024 World Conference and Exhibition for Crisis and Emergency Communications eagerly anticipate exploring a multitude of solutions while cultivating meaningful relationships and partnerships within the sphere of supply chains. Moreover, they are keen to engage in vibrant discussions and the exchange of perspectives regarding the latest trends that are shaping the future trajectory of critical communications.



Exhibiting entities are poised to unveil their latest products and innovations, providing practical insights and firsthand experiences to visitors through demonstrations of solutions and services. These interactions will be facilitated by direct engagement with industry experts and pioneers, fostering a dynamic environment conducive to collaboration and the exchange of knowledge.

