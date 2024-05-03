Moi Introduces New Format Of Disability Parking Permit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has introduced a new format of Disability Parking Permit. The initiative aims at regulating the use of disabled parking spaces, according to approved standards, and it has been designed with the latest technical specifications.

The old permits will continue to be valid until their expiration date, said the Ministry of Interior (MoI) on X platform.

As per the Disability Parking Permit usage conditions, parking in disabled spaces is prohibited if the disabled person is not inside the vehicle. The permit must be displayed clearly and prominently behind the front windshield. If a vehicle is parked in a disabled parking space and the permit holder is not present, the General Directorate of Traffic has the right to issue a violation and withdraw the permit. The General Directorate of Traffic, issuing authority of the permit, must be notified within 48 hours in case of its loss.

When found, the permit should be handed over to the nearest police station or Traffic Directorate branch. The Permit that does not carry stamp of the issuing authority, is considered void. Unauthorised use of the permit will result in permit suspension and violation issuance.

Using the permit or displaying it when the disabled person is not present in the vehicle is prohibited. The Ministry of Interior had said that using the parking space for the disabled is a traffic violation and a bad parking habit. It asked people to follow the traffic laws and guidelines to enhance safety and protect the rights of others.

The persons with disabilities receive great attention in Qatar, which is embodied in including disability issues in social and development policies and programs in the both public and private sectors. The country has established a number of institutions concerned with providing specialized services to persons with disabilities.

To ensure strengthening the right-based support approach, Qatar has worked to include these rights in national legislation, and in the Qatar National Vision 2030, which provides for equality and justice for all segments of society.

Last month the State Cabinet approved a draft law on people with disabilities, and decided to refer it to the Shura Council.

Objectives of the draft law include ensuring full and effective participation of persons with disabilities in the society, enabling them to exercise all human rights and fundamental freedoms on an equal basis with others, prohibiting discrimination on the basis of or because of disability, achieving equal opportunities between persons with disabilities and others.

This is also to ensure their inclusion in the society and ensuring the promotion of dignity and autonomy of persons with disabilities; and ensuring and respecting the rights of children with disabilities, preserving their identity, developing their capabilities and skills.