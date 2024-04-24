Russians Attack Sumy Suburb With Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops launched a missile attack on a suburb of Sumy.

This was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, on April 24, the enemy launched a missile attack on the regional center's suburb," the statement said.

It is noted that all necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army struck 256 times at the settlements of Sumy region over the past day, injuring five civilians and damaging infrastructure.