Enemy Attacks Nikopol And Three Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region With Kamikaze Drones And Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 24, the Dnipropetrovsk region suffered six attacks by kamikaze drones and three by artillery. Nikopol and Myrove, Marhanets and Pokrovske communities came under enemy fire.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, on Telegram, Ukrinform reported.

Enemy shells Nikopol and two other communities inregion overnight

It is noted that a private house, an outbuilding, and a car were damaged.

No one was killed or injured.

As reported, on April 23, the Russian military fired missiles at the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring four people.