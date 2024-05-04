Air Defense Forces Destroy All 13 Enemy Shahed Drones At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of May 4, the enemy launched 13 kamikaze drones at Ukraine, and the air defense destroyed all of them.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“On the night of May 4, 2024, the enemy attacked with 13 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs and four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. All launches were carried out from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

As a result of combat operations, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 13 attack UAVs in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions,” the statement said.

Lviv region hands over more than 700purchased at auction to military

As reported, on Saturday night in Kharkiv, two Shahed drone hits were recorded, and four people were injured.