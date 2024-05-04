Russian Thor Surface-To-Air Missile System Destroyed In Zaporizhzhia Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia direction, reconnaissance men together with HIMARS operators discovered and destroyed a launcher of the Tor anti-aircraft missile system.
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported this and published a video, Ukrinform reports.
“In the Zaporizhzhia direction, fighters of the active operations unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine together with HIMARS operators discovered and destroyed a launcher of the Tor anti-aircraft missile system,” the statement said. Читайте також:
The work of the rocket launchers was corrected by the PD-2 unmanned aerial vehicle, purchased with donations from the Come Back Alive Foundation.
As reported earlier, the Special Operations Forces destroyed an enemy Buk missile system in the Sumy direction.
