Russian Thor Surface-To-Air Missile System Destroyed In Zaporizhzhia Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia direction, reconnaissance men together with HIMARS operators discovered and destroyed a launcher of the Tor anti-aircraft missile system.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported this and published a video, Ukrinform reports.

The work of the rocket launchers was corrected by the PD-2 unmanned aerial vehicle, purchased with donations from the Come Back Alive Foundation.

As reported earlier, the Special Operations Forces destroyed an enemy Buk missile system in the Sumy direction.