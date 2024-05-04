Change Is Inevitable: Ganguly On The Impact Of T20 Games On Cricket

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 4 (IANS) Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly believes that T20 cricket is an integral part of the sport, poised to propel it forward. Ganguly feels that the shortest form of the game is not going anywhere and will remain a significant aspect of the sport.

He also praised the T20 format and explained why it has become so important in cricket made these remarks during the unveiling of the Bengal Pro T20 League trophy here in Kolkata on Friday.

The Bengal Pro T20 League trophy was unveiled in the presence of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasish Ganguly, Sourav Ganguly and former Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

"It is a great introduction to the game. Change is inevitable in everything. Many of us who started playing 2-day cricket and 4-day cricket will have to accept that T20 cricket is here to stay and it is something that will take the game forward," Ganguly said during the event.

Bengal Pro T20 League is the official franchise-based premier T20 cricket league of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Speaking about the same to the media, Ganguly said, " It's (T20 Leagues) happening in every state. We are probably 5-6 years late on this. Any way of playing the sport will always be very helpful. T20 is an important part of cricket these days and this will be a huge opportunity for everyone to perform."

The much-awaited inaugural edition of the Bengal Pro T20 League is set to kick off from June 11, 2024, in Kolkata as 8 teams get to ready showcase their talent on the big stage.