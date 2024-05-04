Hit In Kharkiv - Large-Scale Fire Breaks Out, Four Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday night, two Shahed drone attacks were recorded in Kharkiv, and four people were injured

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Two hits of Shaheds in the city, both on the civilian infrastructure of the Osnovyanskyi district. There is a large-scale fire at the site of one of the hits. At the moment, we know about one injured person,” the message says.

“Three people were injured, including a child,” Terekhov said later.

“Another appeal was received from a 52-year-old woman. She was not hospitalized,” the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram .

As reported, an explosion occurred in Kharkiv at 00:54 a.m. on May 4, followed by another explosion at 00:59 a.m.