Hit In Kharkiv - Large-Scale Fire Breaks Out, Four Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday night, two Shahed drone attacks were recorded in Kharkiv, and four people were injured
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Two hits of Shaheds in the city, both on the civilian infrastructure of the Osnovyanskyi district. There is a large-scale fire at the site of one of the hits. At the moment, we know about one injured person,” the message says.
“Three people were injured, including a child,” Terekhov said later. Read also:
Russian attack on Kharkiv
: more than 30 buildings destroyed and damaged
“Another appeal was received from a 52-year-old woman. She was not hospitalized,” the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram .
As reported, an explosion occurred in Kharkiv at 00:54 a.m. on May 4, followed by another explosion at 00:59 a.m.
MENAFN04052024000193011044ID1108172645
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.