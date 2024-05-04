Darsh Agarwal Joins 'Karmadhikari Shanidev', Says 'Lord Hanuman's Mischief Fascinates Me'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Child artist Darsh Agarwal, who has been roped in by the makers of 'Karmadhikari Shanidev' to portray the role of Bal Hanuman, shared that the mischiefs of the deity always fascinated him.

With the introduction of Darsh Agarwal as Bal Hanuman, the show is set to explore a new dimension, delving into the relationship between Shanidev and Hanuman.

Talking about the same, Darsh shared: "My grandparents have always narrated the tales of Bal Hanuman, Shri Krishna, and Bal Ganesh to me. Lord Hanuman's mischief always fascinated me, and now I get to be mischievous too. I can't wait for my friends and family to see me playing this character."

The narrative explores Shanidev's perspective on Hanuman, showcasing the bond between them and how Hanuman's presence impacts Shanidev's life.

It airs on Shemaroo TV at 8:30 p.m.