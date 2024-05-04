Meteorology Department Warns Of Expected Thundery Rain, Strong Wind Offshore

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore until 6pm on Saturday will be hot daytime and partly cloudy at times with change of scattered rain to the North, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will see scattered clouds to partly cloudy with chance of scattered rain, maybe thundery at times, the report added, warning of expected thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea at North.

Wind inshore will be southeasterly - southwesterly at a speed of 5 to 15 knot, gusting to 20 knot at places at times.

Offshore, it will be mainly southeasterly - southwesterly at a speed of 5 to 15 knot, gusting to 30 knot with thundery rain at North.

Visibility inshore will be 4 to 9 km, Offshore, it will be 4 to 9 km/ 3 km or less with thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, rising to 5 feet with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 feet, rising to 10 feet with thundery rain.