Families With Children Urged Not To Return To Coastal Areas Of Kherson Region Due To Shelling

In the deoccupied Kherson region, families with children are urged not to return to the coastal areas under fire and are asked to comply with the decision of the Kherson Defense Council to forcefully evacuate such families.

According to Ukrinform, the relevant message was published on Telegram by the Mylove Village Military-Civilian Administration.

"The shelling by the Russian army does not stop, despite this, some families return to the coastal areas under fire, bypassing the checkpoints. This also applies to the Mylove community, as the villages located in the coastal zone are under daily shelling," the statement said.

The Military Administration emphasized that this is extremely dangerous and unreasonable from a security point of view. The authorities emphasize the importance of complying with the decision of the Kherson Defense Council to forcibly evacuate families with children from coastal areas.

Parents and guardians, despite the problems faced by IDPs, are urged not to risk the lives of their children.

As reported earlier, settlements in the deoccupied Kherson region have been selected for mandatory evacuation of families with children. After the deoccupation, almost 45,000 residents, including almost 6,000 children, were evacuated from the right bank of the Kherson region as of April 9.

In the fall of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. The part of the region located on the left bank of the Dnipro River is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.