First Pack Of Irbid Water Network Project Commences

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, April 24 (Petra) - Component A1 of the West Irbid Waste Water Project, funded by France, Germany, and the European Union to the tune of 23 million euros, was opened on Wednesday to enhance water services for 625,000 residents and host communities in Irbid Governorate.During the ceremony, Secretary General of the Water Authority of Jordan, Wael Duwairi, emphasized that this project's implementation will elevate service levels by providing additional water resources and addressing the impact of Syrian refugees, particularly in Irbid and its environs. The initiative also aims to ensure equitable distribution and reduce water losses through network renewal, dividing the city into 10 distribution areas and extending 65 km of ductile and 5 km of polyethylene lines.Duwairi highlighted the Water Authority's commitment to addressing mounting challenges, including surging demand and imbalances exacerbated by refugee influxes, by undertaking new water network projects.The project comprises three main packages: the first, valued at 23 million euros, extends 25 kilometers of ductile lines and polyethylene lines, benefiting 260,000 citizens. The second package, worth 8 million euros, serves 280,000 citizens and refugees, while the third, costing 6.7 million euros, caters to 81,315 individuals until 2035.Additionally, the forthcoming second phase, "A2" projects, totaling over 50 million euros, will include constructing a reservoir in Ramtha, upgrading the Zabda pumping station, establishing a poster in the Beit Ras area, and integrating with the existing SCADA system to enhance water access in Irbid and Ramtha villages.Duwairi expressed gratitude to the European Union, Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD), and the German Development Bank (KfW) for their ongoing support, crucial in navigating challenges posed by the refugee crisis. He underscored the expectation of continued collaboration.French, German, and European Union ambassadors lauded the robust cooperation in the water sector and reaffirmed their commitment to assisting Jordan in addressing challenges, particularly those arising from the refugee influx. They commended Jordan's efficient management of scarce water resources and reiterated their countries' dedication to fostering enduring partnerships across various domains.