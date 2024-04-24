Sushi Art Opens New Waterfront Dining Experience At Al Qana, Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Sushi Art, the premier destination for authentic Japanese cuisine, opens its latest location at Abu Dhabi's famed foodie hotspot, Al Qana. Offering a unique waterfront dining experience coupled with gorgeous views of the Al Qana canals, this venue marks Sushi Art's third venture in Abu Dhabi and its tenth branch across the UAE. Located within the vibrant Al Qana and right across the National Aquarium, Sushi Art promises to captivate guests with its fresh flavours and impeccable hospitality.

The space stands out with stylish Japanese-inspired interiors including low seating areas and two aesthetically designed bars. One is the brand's newly launched mocktail bar with mixologists curating a signature menu of refreshing beverages for guests to enjoy. The space also welcomes a live station bar where talented chefs aim to carefully create exquisite plates of dishes for one to devour. From intimate dinners to special events, Sushi Art offers a sophisticated setting for all your dining needs.

Whether indoors or outdoors, guests will embark on an unforgettable gastronomic journey with a menu showcasing the diverse richness of Japanese cuisine. From freshly prepared, made-to-order hand-rolled sushi rolls and delectable sashimi platters, guests are in for an authentic Japanese culinary experience, all while soaking in breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf.

Cyrielle Martin, Marketing Manager, Sushi Art comments,“After achieving tremendous success with establishing multiple branches across the UAE, we are thrilled to bring Sushi Art's most premium and unique dining experience to Abu Dhabi diners. Al Qana offers an extraordinary combination of location, entertainment and amenities and we can't wait to delight our guests with Sushi Art's truly Japanese cuisine and warm hospitality.”