King From Madaba: Jordan Has Always Proven Its Ability To Move Forward With Persistence Of Jordanians

His Majesty says Madaba is symbol of coexistence, generosity, model of diversity in Jordan

King commends development efforts in Madaba across all sectors, especially agriculture His Majesty bestows Silver Jubilee Medal on individuals, institutions in Madaba

MADABA

-

His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday said Jordan has always proven its ability to succeed and move forward with the persistence of Jordanians.





During a meeting with figures and representatives from Madaba, attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania, His Majesty said Madaba is a symbol of coexistence and generosity, reflecting an exemplary model of diversity in Jordan, according to a Royal Court statement.







The historical and religious heritage of Madaba is a motivator to seek new achievements, especially in advancing the tourism sector, the King said at the meeting, held at Mount Nebo as part of outreach visits to the governorates on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee, stressing the importance of benefiting from opportunities in the governorate.





His Majesty commended development efforts in Madaba across all sectors, especially agriculture, noting the educational institutions that Madaba boasts, which are a source of pride for all Jordanians, the statement said.







Speaking at the meeting, Madaba Governor Nayef Hidayat highlighted the development and achievements witnessed by the governorate, under the King's leadership, which also reflected on all Jordanians.





Expressing best wishes to His Majesty on the Silver Jubilee, the governor added that Jordan's resilience and prosperity is the result of all Jordanians coming together around their leadership and nation, praising Jordan's support for Arab countries.





Upon arrival at Mount Nebo, the King was welcomed by a folk performance by a band affiliated with the Madaba Forum Society to Revive Heritage, and a poetry recital.





Prior to the meeting, His Majesty, accompanied by Her Majesty, visited Madaba Visitors Centre, which highlights the historical, geographical, and religious significance of Madaba throughout the ages.





During a tour of the facility, the King listened to a briefing by Tourism Minister Makram Queisi on the religious, cultural, and heritage-related elements in Madaba that attract tourists.





His Majesty also viewed the King's Way portrait, which is the world's largest mosaic mural.





During the meeting, His Majesty bestowed the Silver Jubilee Medal on individuals and institutions in Madaba, in recognition of their contributions to serving Jordan, especially the local community in the governorate.





Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Adviser to His Majesty for Tribal Affairs Kneiaan Bluwi attended the meeting.