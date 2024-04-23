China Denies Supporting Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) China rejects accusations of supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine, insists on the legality of trade with Russia and claims that the country's government ensures effective control over the export of military and dual-use goods.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said this at a briefing on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Commenting on the United States' statements about Beijing providing large-scale assistance to Moscow to restore its defense industrial base, Wang said that China's position on the Ukraine issue had been "just and objective" and his country had "worked actively" to promote talks for peace and a political settlement.

"The [Chinese] government oversees the export of dual-use articles in accordance with the laws and regulations," the diplomat said.

MFA Ukraine, China's ambassador discuss prospects of Bejing's participation in Peace Summit

He added that China is neither the creator of the "Ukraine crisis" nor a party to it. "We never fan the flames or seek selfish gains, and we will certainly not accept being the scapegoat," Wang said.

"Let me stress again that China's right to conduct normal trade and economic exchanges with Russia and other countries in the world on the basis of equality and mutual benefit should not be interfered with or disrupted," he said.

According to Wang, the right way forward in settling the "conflict" is "only by accommodating the legitimate security concerns of all parties and creating a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture through dialogue and negotiation."