Ukraine Will Be Able To Win War With Help Of Allies - Estonian Diplomat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Matti Maasikas, ex-head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, has said that Ukraine will be able to defeat Russia with the help of allies.

That's according to ERR , Ukrinform reports.

According to Maasikas, it is up to the people and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to decide which agreement will end the war.

"They will decide whether they have achieved their goals. Our task is to help them. From the beginning of March 2022, it was clear that with the weapons and forces that Russia has deployed at the moment, it will not be able to win this war. Our duty is to help Ukraine win the war," Maasikas said.

According to his assessment, Ukraine will be able to return Crimea and all other territories occupied by the Russians.

"If we help them, it [Ukraine] will be able [to defeat Russia] with the help of allies. The third year of the war is going on, and it's no secret that war fatigue has set in, but 90% of Ukrainians are still against any territorial concessions," the diplomat said.

He noted that if the war enters a static phase, then the side with a technological advantage will have the greatest chance of victory. "We, the Western allies of Ukraine, have the technologies that are also transferred to Ukraine," he added.

According to Maasikas, Ukraine will hold on as long as its citizens have the will to defend themselves and the weapons to fight. "So far we have both. However, more weapons may be found," he said.

Maasikas served as head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine from September 2019 to September 2023.