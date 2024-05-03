Three Killed, Nine Injured In Southwestern Pakistan Explosion

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Islamabad: Three people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of an explosive device explosion in Balochistan province, southwestern Pakistan.

Security sources reported that the explosion targeted the car of the head of the Press Club in the city of Khuddar, killing him and two others, in addition to wounding nine others, who were transported to a hospital near the site of the accident.

Balochistan province witnessed many attacks launched by armed militants in the past, as the security forces and the army continued to carry out security operations to pursue armed groups stationed in the province.

