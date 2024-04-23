THIS Indian Actress Was The Richest With Over 10,000 Sarees, 1250 Kg Silver, 28 Kg Gold

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa was considered the wealthiest Indian actress ever in 1997 when she was at the peak of her political career.

She faced legal issues after a raid at her Poes Garden residence in Chennai. The authorities, in their chargesheet against her, alleged that the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had amassed a net worth of Rs 900 crore as against her declaration of Rs 188 crore.



Even after not accounting for inflation, this figure is more than Aishwarya Rai's current net worth of Rs 800 crore and other top Indian actresses like Priyanka Chopra (Rs 600 crore), Deepika Padukone (Rs 560 crore), and Alia Bhatt (Rs 550 crore) follow.

The 1997 raid on Jayalalithaa's house revealed the full extent of her vast wealth. The authorities found up to 10,500 sarees as well as 750 pairs of shoes.

She also had 91 watches, 800 kg of silver, and 28 kg of gold. Another inquiry of her fortune in 2016 revealed that she owned 1250 kg of silver and 21-kilogram gold. Jayalalithaa also had eight luxury cars and movable goods totaling Rs 42 crore.

She made her Bollywood debut in 1968, costarring with Dharmendra in 'Izzat'. She was the main actress in the South throughout the 1970s.

She co-starred with the most prominent actors of the day, including NT Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Jaishankar, and MG Ramachandran.