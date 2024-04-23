FedEx Commits to a Greener Future with Tree Planting Initiative in the UAE

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, UAE, April 22, 2024: As the world commemorates Earth Day, FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, reaffirms its commitment to sustainability. Throughout fiscal year 2024 (June 2023 – May 2024), FedEx team members have remained actively engaged in various environmental community services, including initiatives such as trash collection, cleanups, recycling, and tree planting.

Recently, FedEx demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the environment by participating in the Emirates Environmental Group's (EEG) annual tree planting campaign, "For Our Emirates We Plant", contributing to enhancing sustainable green spaces across the UAE. FedEx team members planted indigenous Sidr and Ghaf trees at Al Naseem Reserve in Ajman. Planting native trees is known to enhance biodiversity and is one of the simplest and most effective ways of tackling climate change.

The tree planting activity was a result of FedEx joining hands with EEG for their "Recycle. Reforest. Repeat" initiative, where team members collected more than 21,000 kilograms of recyclable documents. As a result of this initiative, the 11 tree saplings were planted by team members under the FedEx name.

FedEx is committed to making a meaningful difference in local communities and working towards a goal of carbon-neutral operations globally by 2040. This tree planting initiative is part of a series of sustainable community events by FedEx and aligns with the UAE's Year of Sustainability. FedEx also recognizes the importance of addressing the challenges of climate change through innovative and sustainable business practices.







