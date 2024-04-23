Jordanian-Kuwaiti Ties A "Model For Pan-Arab Cooperation-Jaghbir

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 23 (Petra) - Head of Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI), Fathi Jaghbir, said Jordanian-Kuwaiti relations are a "model" in terms of joint pan-Arab cooperation and "brotherly, close, historic" political and economic ties.In a statement Tuesday, Jaghbir affirmed "strength" of the bilateral economic ties, as Kuwaiti investments in Jordan are the "largest" at the Arab and foreign level with a value standing at about $20 billion, focused on several sectors, primarily tourism, extractive industry, banking, telecommunications, real estate and transportation.At the level of trade relations, Jaghbir indicated that national exports to Kuwait recorded a growth of 7.1% during the year 2023, reaching about $182 million, while Jordan's imports from Kuwait in the same year amounted to about $66 million.Jordan has multiple "promising, unexploited" export opportunities to the Kuwaiti market with a total value of up to $40 million, as the products with the "greatest" export potential come from the agricultural, food and pharmaceutical industries, according to official estimates.