Lithuania Hands Over M577 Apcs To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of uninterrupted military support for Ukraine, Lithuania has delivered an unspecified number of M577 armored personnel carriers to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania said this in a press release , Ukrinform reports.

According to the press release, this year, in response to Ukraine's requests, Lithuania has already delivered 155 mm ammunition, M577 armored personnel carriers, anti-drone systems, equipment needed for the winter season and warm clothing sets, Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher ammunition, RISE-1 remote detonation systems, generators, an L-39ZA Albatros light attack aircraft and other equipment.

Lithuania's support to Ukraine is long-term and already amounts to EUR 1 billion. Lithuania provided about EUR 610 million in military aid to Ukraine. This year, the country has already provided about EUR 84 million in support to Ukraine.

The M577 Command Post Carrier is a variant of the M113 Armored Personnel Carrier that was developed and produced by the Food Machinery and Chemical Corporation (FMC) to function on the battlefield as a mobile command post i.e. a tactical operations center, usually at the battalion level.

Photo: kam