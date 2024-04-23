N-Korea examines extremely big warhead

(MENAFN) In a significant development, North Korea has announced the successful testing of a "super-large warhead" designed for a cruise missile, alongside the launch of a new type of anti-aircraft munition. The state-run KCNA news agency reported the "test of power" for the warhead, which was conducted for the Hwasal-1Ra-3 strategic cruise missile, along with the firing of the Pyoltsi-1-2 anti-aircraft missile in the Yellow Sea.



According to the KCNA, the tests were conducted as part of routine activities by national defense research institutions and are unrelated to the current situation on the Korean Peninsula. The agency highlighted that the tests achieved their intended purposes, although specific details regarding the capabilities of the new weapons were not disclosed.



Of particular note is the mention of the 'Pyoltsi' system, marking the first time Pyongyang has referenced this particular armament. The term 'Pyoltsi' translates to 'meteor' in Korean, suggesting a potentially powerful and rapid-strike capability for the anti-aircraft missile.



South Korea's military confirmed detecting multiple cruise missile and anti-aircraft missile launches by North Korea toward the Yellow Sea at approximately 3:30 pm local time on Friday.



Detailed analyses of the weapons' specifications are currently underway by South Korean authorities to better understand their capabilities and potential threat.



Responding to the tests, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff reaffirmed the military's vigilance and readiness, emphasizing the maintenance of a robust combined defense posture in the face of North Korean provocations. The announcement of these tests comes amidst ongoing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and follows a pattern of increased weapons testing by North Korea since the beginning of the year.



North Korea's intensified testing activity aligns with the declaration made by its leader, Kim Jong-un, at the start of the year, signaling an end to the policy of seeking reconciliation with South Korea. This shift in stance, coupled with the continued development and testing of advanced weaponry, underscores Pyongyang's determination to assert its military capabilities and strategic interests on the global stage.



As the international community closely monitors North Korea's military activities, concerns persist over the potential implications of its advancements in missile technology and the broader implications for regional stability. The latest tests serve as a reminder of the challenges posed by North Korea's ongoing weapons development programs and the need for continued diplomatic efforts to address the underlying security concerns on the Korean Peninsula.

