Blinken exposes America`s view on possible Israeli invasion on Rafah

(MENAFN) In a significant statement, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has revealed the United States' stance on a potential Israeli military operation in the city of Rafah, located in the Gaza Strip. Speaking at a news conference following a summit of G7 foreign ministers, Blinken emphasized that Washington does not support the prospect of an Israeli invasion of Rafah, expressing deep concerns over the potential humanitarian consequences.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted his country's intention to conduct a military operation in Rafah as part of efforts to combat the Palestinian militant group Hamas.



Despite Netanyahu's insistence on the necessity of entering Rafah to achieve military objectives, Blinken underscored the United States position, emphasizing the grave risks posed to the civilian population in the event of a major military operation.



Blinken highlighted the significant civilian presence in Rafah, with approximately 1.4 million people residing in the city, many of whom have been displaced from other parts of Gaza. The United States, as a key supplier of military aid to Israel, has expressed concerns about the potential for significant civilian casualties resulting from an operation in Rafah.



While reaffirming the commitment to preventing Hamas from gaining control over Gaza, Blinken stressed the importance of pursuing alternative means to achieve military objectives in the region. He noted that while the United States shares Israel's goal of preventing Hamas from repeating past events, such as the events of October 7, the objective can be pursued through alternative strategies that minimize harm to civilians.



The United States stance on the potential Israeli invasion of Rafah underscores broader concerns about civilian welfare and humanitarian considerations in conflict zones. As diplomatic efforts continue to address the complex dynamics in the Gaza Strip, Blinken's statement signals a commitment to mitigating the risks of escalation and promoting a peaceful resolution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

