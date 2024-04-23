Mol, QFBA In Deal To Provide Professional Readiness Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour has signed a Working Document with the Qatar Finance and Business Academy (QFBA) to launch the“Jahez” Professional Readiness Programme, officially sponsored by Ahli Bank.

This programme aims to provide the necessary knowledge and skills to enhance professional readiness, improve job acquisition chances, and develop leadership and teamwork skills, thereby advancing creative thinking capabilities to help individuals achieve their professional goals and succeed in their various career paths.

The Working Document was signed by Assistant Undersecretary for National Workforce Affairs in the Private Sector at MoL Shaikha Abdulrahman Al Badi and CEO of Qatar Finance and Business Academy Khalifa Al Yafei.

On this occasion, Director of Professional Training at QFBA Majid Al Khulaifi expressed his pleasure over the signing of the document, emphasising that the cooperation with the Ministry of Labour underscores the academy's commitment to enhancing cooperation and building local partnerships to empower all segments of the Qatari society to actively contribute to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.

He highlighted the programme's significant role in shaping successful professional lives by equipping job seekers with essential skills and knowledge for success in the labour market, in addition to boosting participants' self-confidence, developing a positive mindset, and providing personal support to meet individual needs, including assistance with writing resumes and preparing for interviews.

Director of the Qualifying Skills Development Department at MoL Abdulrahman Telfat said that the ministry's role extends beyond providing and facilitating job opportunities for job seekers to qualifying them and developing their skills to enhance their competitiveness in the labour market.

He noted that the ministry has organized various training programs in the past, including summer training programs for students and job seekers, training in the insurance sector, and participation in professional exhibitions organized by educational institutions to introduce students to the key features of the labour market and the most in-demand specializations.

He explained that the Ministry of Labour recognizes the importance of qualifying the national workforce and developing its skills to increase its participation rates in the private sector.

The“Jahez” Programme, part of the ministry's partnership with the private sector to qualify and develop the skills of the national workforce before entering the labour market, aligns with the state's Third National Development Strategy and its National Vision 2030.

Targeting approximately 150 trainees from new high school or university graduates, the programme will employ a comprehensive methodology that combines theoretical training and practical application to ensure maximum benefit for the participants.

It will also cover the latest strategies and technologies in job searching across various fields, modern communication and search methods, and other essential skills required by every job seeker.