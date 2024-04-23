'Once-In-A-Century' Guangdong Floods: China Issues Highest Rainstorm Warning As Dramatic Videos Surface-WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Tuesday, China's local weather agency issued its most severe red rainstorm warning for sections of Guangdong, as the southern province endured relentless downpours. The megacity of Shenzhen was specifically highlighted as facing "heavy to very heavy downpours," as stated by the city's meteorological observatory. They further cautioned of a "very high" risk of flash floods in the affected areas.

In recent days, torrential rains have pounded the expansive southern province of Guangdong, causing rivers to swell and sparking concerns of severe flooding. State media described the potential flooding as occurring "around once a century," indicating its unprecedented nature.

According to Xinhua, the state news agency, approximately 110,000 residents of Guangdong have been relocated since the onset of the heavy downpours over the weekend. Tragically, the rains have resulted in the deaths of four individuals, with 10 others reported missing.

While China has faced various extreme weather events in the past, including severe floods, prolonged droughts, and record-breaking heatwaves, the impact of climate change has exacerbated these occurrences.

Human-induced greenhouse gas emissions, primarily responsible for climate change, have intensified the frequency and severity of extreme weather events worldwide. Notably, China, as the largest emitter of greenhouse gases globally, plays a significant role in driving this phenomenon.

