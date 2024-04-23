(MENAFN- Pressat) TokenFi Launchpad Is Officially Live On Mainnet, Unveils Hassle-Free Crypto Project Fundraising

TokenFi has announced the successful mainnet launch of its TokenFi Launchpad, a platform designed to ease the introduction of new projects in the digital asset space.

TokenFi Launchpad operates as an independent platform offering fundraising capabilities for crypto token projects.

The launchpad utilizes $TOKEN as its principal utility token across BNB and ETH blockchains. For each project that raises funds, TokenFi Launchpad imposes a 2% fee, half of which is dedicated to the purchase and subsequent destruction of $TOKEN, thereby ensuring its continuous deflation.

Following this milestone, TokenFi is set to roll out the Launchpad on additional networks, including ETH, BNB, Base, opBNB, and Blast in the coming days.

A significant number of projects are awaiting to make their debut through the TokenFi Launchpad, among these are several projects that have generated considerable interest and hype within the cryptocurrency community.

For the uninitiated, TokenFi aims to give users all they need to create successful crypto tokens or tokenize an asset in a simple all-in-one platform without writing a single line of code.

TokenFi acknowledges the importance of its $TOKEN users, revealing potential plans to offer stakers and holders advantages during token sale events.

It should be noted that a market shift towards the tokenization of assets is well underway, with from the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) suggesting an increase in the total value of tokenized illiquid assets, potentially reaching $16.1 trillion by 2030. These assets span a diverse range, including but not limited to pre-IPO stocks, real estate, and private debt.

The CEO of BlackRock , the world's largest asset manager, with $10 trillion in assets under management, Larry Fink , believes in the potential of tokenization in the financial landscape. He said,“ETFs are step one in the technological revolution in the financial markets. Step two is going to be the tokenization of every financial asset.”

$TOKEN has shown impressive performance, exceeding the achievements of other leading RWA projects, including ONDO, POLYX, DUSK, and PENDLE.

With TokenFi starting up on the main network, it sets the stage for a lot of growth in the area of turning assets into tokens. TokenFi aims to give its users more power and to be a reliable place for launching more projects.

About TokenFi

TokenFi is an innovative platform for crypto and asset tokenization, enabling users to launch or tokenize assets effortlessly. TokenFi is committed to revolutionizing the trillion-dollar tokenization industry by offering a user-friendly interface that requires no coding expertise.

