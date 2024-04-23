Germany takes into custody supposed saboteurs operating for Russia

(MENAFN) In a significant development, German authorities have apprehended two individuals on suspicion of planning to sabotage local military infrastructure, including United States bases, with alleged ties to Russia's security services. The arrests were made following investigations by the Prosecutor General’s Office, which asserted that at least one of the suspects had connections to Russian intelligence.



The suspects, identified only as Dieter S. and Alexander J., both German-Russian dual nationals, were issued warrants by the German Federal Court of Justice in April. According to authorities, Dieter S. is believed to have been in contact with a Russian intelligence service since October 2023, discussing plans to undermine military support provided by Germany to Ukraine.



Allegedly, Dieter S. expressed readiness to carry out explosive and arson attacks targeting military and industrial sites, including United States bases located in Germany. He reportedly took photos and videos of these sites and military convoys, forwarding them to his intelligence contact.



The role of the second suspect, Alexander J., remains unclear, with authorities stating only that he had been assisting Dieter S. since March 2024. Dieter S. faces charges of preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state, as well as allegations of working for a foreign intelligence agency and acting as a sabotage agent.



The arrests underscore concerns about potential foreign interference and security threats posed by individuals with alleged ties to hostile intelligence agencies. German authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter, highlighting the ongoing efforts to safeguard national security and prevent acts of sabotage on German soil.

