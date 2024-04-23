Jamavar Doha At Sheraton Introduces Summer Menu

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Jamavar Doha, the esteemed pan-Indian restaurant located at Sheraton Grand Doha, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated summer menu, a culinary journey curated by the renowned Culinary Director and Executive Chef Surender Mohan.

Drawing from his nearly three decades of culinary expertise and inspired by India's rich royal heritage, Jamavar Doha presents a menu that celebrates the essence of summer while embracing sustainability and locally sourced ingredients. His culinary philosophy, deeply rooted in heritage, health, and happiness, pays homage to the colourful history and splendour of Indian cuisine.

“Our summer menu reflects our commitment to offering innovative and sustainable dining experiences. Each dish is meticulously crafted to preserve the purity and essence of seasonal produce while enhancing them with a light touch of refinement,” said Chef Surender Mohan.

The Summer Menu offers a tantalizing array of dishes highlighting the best summer flavors. From refreshing appetizers to succulent main courses and indulgent desserts, guests can expect to embark on a culinary journey that captures the vibrancy of Indian cuisine and the freshness of summer ingredients.

Jamavar Doha has invited guests to immerse themselves in the flavours of summer and experience culinary magic.

The summer menu will be available starting April 25, 2024.

Guests who dine in Jamavar between April 25 – May 2, 2024, will get a chance to win a one-night full-board staycation for two at Sheraton Grand Doha.

Jamavar Doha is open daily from 12:30pm until midnight.