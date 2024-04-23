Qatar Foundation's Annual Akhlaquna Awards Ceremony Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation (QF) will honor children and youth who serve as inspirations within their communities through their exemplary conduct, deeds, and unwavering moral integrity during the Akhlaquna Awards ceremony tomorrow, April 24.

The ceremony at the Qatar National Library will feature several categories and for the first time, finalists from the GCC will also be recognised in the Individual Contributions category. Others will include the Akhlaquna Junior Award for children between the age of 7 and 14; the Akhlaquna Youth Award for ages 15 to 18; and the Akhlaquna Individual Contributions Award from Qatar.

Akhlaquna Awards were introduced in 2017 by H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of QF aims to showcase that knowledge and morality are intertwined, and it honors young people who embody morals, values, and ethical behaviors. The initiative has evolved over the years and recognised a total of 63 winners in different categories, said Project Manager at Akhlaquna, Ahmed Yousef Al Malki speaking to media yesterday.

He said that 230 applications were received this year and it's a significant increase compared to previous circles of the Akhlaquna Award, reflecting a heightened interest and engagement in the competition, demonstrating the expanding reach and influence of the initiative.“Every winner of the Akhlaquna Award is an ambassador to the society. We hope to see more catogaries and applicants in the future,” he added.

Also an interactive exhibition will take place April 25 at Qatar National Library. The exhibition will feature contributions from 15 entities, including ministries and government institutions, to highlight their roles in supporting ethical community initiatives. Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships at QF Pre-University Education, Sheikha Noof Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani said,”Akhlaquna initiative aims to highlight the importance of the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) ethics in our lives and how they can be enhanced in society. “It also aims to foster a positive and collaborative spirit in the community and build bridges of communication and understanding. Through various events and activities, this goal is achieved by encouraging people to interact and participate in promoting the welfare and progress of the entire community.”