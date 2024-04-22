Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Wishes, Messages, Quotes Facebook/Whatsapp Status To Share With Friends And Family

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On this day, Lord Hanuman is honoured with elaborate rites in numerous areas. This fulfils all of the devotees' wishes and achieves the intended effect. Many people give to Hanuman Jayanti. This day is sometimes referred to as Bajrangbali Jayanti, Anjaneya Jayanti, or Hanuman Janamotsav. According to Hinduism, Lord Hanuman was the son of Anjana and Kesari.

Devotees fast and worship Lord Hanuman on this day. Worshipping Bajrang Bali on this auspicious day is said to provide respite from sadness, anguish, fear, and poverty. Devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Hanuman on this day. It is believed that worshipping Bajrang Bali on this auspicious day gives relief from sorrow, grief, fear, and poverty.

Also Read:

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Know some boons granted to Maruti by Devas

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Shubh Muhurat for Puja

The shubh muhurat for puja will start at 10:41 AM to 1:57 PM, 03:35 PM to 05:13 PM, and 08:13 PM to 09:35 PM.

Here is a list of quotes, wishes, and messages to share with your family and friends to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti 2024.

Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Wishes:



Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

May Lord Hanuman bless you with strength, courage, and devotion. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Wishing you all a Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2024.

I wish joy, harmony, and prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family! Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti Hanuman Hai Naam Mahaan, Hanuman Kare Beda Paar, Jo Leta Hai Naam Bajrang Bali Ka, Sab Din Hote Uske Ek Samaan, Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Lord Hanuman symbolizes strength unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Let us celebrate the birth anniversary of Hanuman Ji. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2024. May Lord Hanuman give you peace, joy and courage. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Also Read:

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Sindoor to Axe-4 items to buy that bring luck and prosperity to your home

Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Messages:

I pray that Lord Hanuman will always be there to give you the courage to overcome obstacles in life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Sending you blessings of good fortune as well as greater strength, power, and vitality. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

I wish for joy, happiness and prosperity on this auspicious day. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Sending warm wishes on this Hanuman Jayanti for you and your family. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

May Lord Hanuman shower his divine blessings on you and your family on this occasion. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Let's pledge to have strength and courage in our hearts for every challenge in life on this day. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Lord Hanuman is revered as a god with the power to triumph over evil and offer security. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

With the blessings of Lord Hanuman, may you flourish brightly in life and accomplish all of your objectives. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2024.

Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti. "Jai Hanuman"

Also Read:

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Why Lord Hanuman often forgot his powers?

Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Wishes:

Wishing you a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti. May Lord Hanuman fill your life with abundant happiness.

This Hanuman Jayanti, I pray that your dream gets fulfilled and your family stays safe and happy. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

I wish joy, harmony, and prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family! Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti Hanuman Hai Naam Mahaan, Hanuman Kare Beda Paar, Jo Leta Hai Naam Bajrang Bali Ka, Sab Din Hote Uske Ek Samaan, Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Lord Hanuman symbolizes strength unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.



