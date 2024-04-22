My Trinidad: Yesterday, Today And Tomorrow – April 2024

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Margaret Syne

April Showers, May Flowers

What's Inside! Why have some people become so prone to colourism? Check out Language prejudices and the sensitivity of people offended by colour. We move along to 'that future' of Trinidad, found in the school bags of the students who carried them on the trains of the Pre-60s. Nostalgic memories of both a 'jep' stung face at our old airport and a comparison with the excellent airport of today. In addition, we get a reminder for those old enough to have enjoyed the Woolworth experience of fine first-world department store shopping in developing Trinidad.

Read about Oba and the evolution of the drum to pan, which was described as the devil's instrument and the reason Pan was forbidden for some.

Check out calypso and expressions aimed at gays together with Mousie and Samson. Boy-school days of games and adventures in spooky places may surprise you. Memories and glimpses of radio and television personalities during the golden era of both radio and television (ttt). Marriage and the challenges and joys of making it work. Enjoy a few awesome photos from South West Trinidad. More joy, when you try the Sawine recipe, an eastern dessert from Pakistan/India.

A true son of the soil, Geoffrey Mac Lean has died, read more in a short pen portrait. Welcome Jo Ryan, new to MyT, a former lecturer at the EC Institute.

Clogged waterways cause Floods! Clean them! 'April Showers bring May Flowers'.

