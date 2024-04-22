Kuwait Emir's First Visit To Jordan Underlines Deep Relations, Close Coordination, Say Officials

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 22 (Petra) - Kuwait Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's first visit to Jordan this week is of special importance as it underscores the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and close coordination on regional issues, according to officials.The visit on Tuesday, the Emir's first since assuming power, comes amid regional turmoil, foremost of which is the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza and concerted efforts to halt the war, they said.Kuwaiti Ambassador Hamad Rashid Al Marri said in an interview with Petra that Jordan enjoys the respect of Kuwait, adding that the two countries saw eye to eye on the Palestinian issue and the quest for an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.Marri said Jordanian-Kuwaiti relations are historic and robust, anchored in mutual respect, shared interests and concerns and the pursuit of the welfare of the two countries' people.Kuwaiti investments in Jordan of $20 billion, spanning sectors such as telecommunications, electronics, banking and engineering industries, highlight the depth of economic ties and reflect Jordan's investment-friendly environment, he added.He said Jordan's sizable community in Kuwait, estimated at around 64,000, had their contributions to Kuwaiti society as they hold key professional positions with various governmental bodies.On Gaza, Marri said the two countries were united in condemning the Israeli aggression and advocating for the access of humanitarian aid to alleviate the dire situation in the besieged enclave. He said the Kuwaiti embassy in Amman has canceled national celebrations this year in solidarity with the people of Gaza.